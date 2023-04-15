Diamond Ducks Game Thread

It’ll be an exciting Saturday for both Oregon Baseball and Softball, with each team coming off Friday victories, looking to continue momentum into the weekend.

First Baseball, welcomes back #7 Stanford after an impressive shutout victory on Friday. The Ducks have been on an absolute tear lately, winning 14 of their last 16 games, and today gives them an opportunity to win a series against a ranked opponent for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, down in Tempe, Softball looks to take another from conference foe Arizona State. Softball has also built some recent momentum, winning six of their last seven, and with their brutal early-season stretch against ranked opponents behind them, now look towards securing a postseason spot.

Baseball starts at 2:05 pm PT while Softball begins at 5 pm. Baseball is available to listen to on the Oregon Sports Network while softball will be available on KWVA 88.1 FM.