Diamond Ducks Pick Up The First Game Of Their Series

Softball -

The Oregon Ducks played their first game of this weekend’s series in Tempe, and defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 5-2.

Morgan Scott was again stellar in the circle and pitched the complete game victory. Oregon did not muster any runs for the first five innings before the Ducks bats came to life. On the other hand, ASU popped off a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.

Sun Devils are the first on the board thanks to @yanniraacuna's ninth homer of the season!



The Ducks tried to manufacture runners in scoring position but that was thwarted by solid ASU defense.

Oregon was not without great defense as well, and kept the game within striking distance in the middle innings.

Scotty did everything that the Ducks required of her, and it was just a matter of buying time for the Oregon offense to do their thing:

Oregon’s offense finally got the best of the ASU pitchers in the sixth inning, beginning with an Allee Bunker 2 RBI home run.

Terra McGowan hit a single to get on base, followed by the Alyssa Daniell home run to put Oregon up 4-1.

The Sun Devils responded in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly that pulled the score to 4-2.

A Paige Sinicki solo home run to start the top of the seventh inning brought us to our final score of 5-2.

Morgan Scott pitched the complete game win to bring her record to 8-4. Oregon looks to take the series lead with a victory today.

Baseball -

Oregon baseball had a magnificent performance from starter Jace Stoffal, who pitched a complete game shut out of the Stanford Cardinal by a score of 4-0.

Stoffal’s pitching was absolutely fantastic in delivering the three-hit shut out in this game.

T1 | @jstoffal9 strikes out two to keep the Cardinal off the board. #GoDucks



Stanford 0

In the first at-bat of the fourth inning, Colby Shade got the Ducks on the board with this solo home run.

Ducks strike first. @ColbyShade gets the Ducks on the board first with his third home run of the season. #GoDucks

Drew Cowley was hit by a pitch to get on base, and a Jacob Walsh homer scored both of them.

B4 | @JGWalsh_ extends the Ducks lead with a 2-run home run. #GoDucks



Stanford 0

The Ducks were up 3-0 and added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning to bring us to our final score of 4-0. That was courtesy of a Drew Cowley home run:

!



Drew Cowley hits it off the camera in deep center field and the Ducks are up by four. #GoDucks

Stoffal’s pitching was masterful the entire game, and that’s what it takes to shut out the #7 team in the country.

T6 | @jstoffal9 records his fifth strikeout to retire the side. #GoDucks



Stanford 0

Jace Stoffal (5-2) picked up the win, pitching a complete game shut out, with only three hits, one walk, and 8 strikeouts. Here is what he had to say after the game:

Coach Waz added these thoughts: