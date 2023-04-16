Games Thread: Diamond Ducks Bring Out the Brooms

Oregon’s baseball squad rode another complete-game pitching gem to shockingly close out their home series with #7 Stanford yesterday, while Oregon’s softball team rallied again in the desert to win their series against Arizona State. Both teams go for a series sweep this afternoon.

Softball can even its Conference record with another win, while baseball has used the two wins to move into third place in the Pac-12 and knock Stanford out of the top spot. A win Sunday will move the baseball Ducks into second ahead of the Cardinal in the Conference standings. Freshman Leo Uelmen is scheduled to start on the mound for Oregon. Stevie Hansen is the likely starter in the circle for the Ducks - Oregon’s softball ace has not yet been needed against the Sun Devils.

Baseball vs #7 Stanford

Sunday, April 16, 2023 - 12:05 pm

PK Park, Eugene

TV: Oregon Live Stream - Radio: Oregon Sports Network

Softball @ Arizona State

Sunday, April 16, 2023 - 2:00 pm

Tempe, Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Networks - Radio - KWVA 88.1 fm