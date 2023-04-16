Diamond Ducks: Baseball and Softball are rolling

It was one heck of a Saturday for both Oregon Baseball and Softball as each team continued its winning ways and set themselves up for a slot in the postseason.

First, Baseball dominated against #7 Stanford with an 8-1 victory that gave Oregon the series win. The Ducks’ much-scrutinized pitching was the Belle of the ball on Friday and Saturday, holding the Cardinal to one run in two games behind a three-hit shutout from Jace Stoffal on Friday and a complete game pitched by Logan Mercado on Saturday.

Home runs by Jacob Walsh and Sabin Ceballos highlighted Oregon’s offensive onslaught.

Down in the desert, Softball had a sense of deja vu as Oregon once again beat Arizona State by a score of 5-2, marking a fifth win in a row for the Ducks.

Facing a loaded-bases situation in the bottom of the first with no outs, Oregon’s defense played superbly to get them out of the jam, and that set the tone for the rest of the game. Ariel Carlson delivered a pinch-hit double with two outs in the fifth inning that scored two runs and gave Oregon the 4-1 lead, a cushion the Ducks would use to help close out the game.

Baseball will finish off their series against the Cardinal with a game at noon today and Softball will wrap it up against the Sun Devils with a game at 2 pm. Baseball will be broadcast live on radio on the Oregon Sports Network and softball can be watched live on the PAC-12 television network.