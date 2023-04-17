 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Week on ATQ

Coverage for 4/17/23 - 4/23/23

By hythloday1
/ new
People’s Park protests in Berkeley, California, May 15, 1969 at the Sproul steps at noon
People’s Park protests in Berkeley, California, May 15, 1969 at the Sproul steps at noon
Photo by Gordon Peters/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Monday, April 17

Spring sports roundup - SMC

Tuesday, April 18

Softball v PSU, 3pm & 5:30pm PT Pac-12 Network - BW

Baseball @ Portland, 5pm PT - BW

Wednesday, April 19

MBB/WBB departures article - AH

Thursday, April 20

Arizona Football Summer preview - hyth

Friday, April 21

Baseball @ Cal, 7pm PT Pac-12 Oregon - SMC

Softball v Arizona, 7:30pm PT ESPNU - SMC

Saturday, April 22

Baseball @ Cal, 2pm PT Cal LS - BW

Softball v Arizona, 4pm PT Pac-12 Network - BW

Sunday, April 23

Baseball @ Cal, 12pm PT Pac-12 Oregon - AH

Softball v Arizona, 12pm PT Pac-12 Network - AH

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...