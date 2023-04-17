This Week on ATQ

Monday, April 17
Spring sports roundup - SMC
Tuesday, April 18
Softball v PSU, 3pm & 5:30pm PT Pac-12 Network - BW
Baseball @ Portland, 5pm PT - BW
Wednesday, April 19
MBB/WBB departures article - AH
Thursday, April 20
Arizona Football Summer preview - hyth
Friday, April 21
Baseball @ Cal, 7pm PT Pac-12 Oregon - SMC
Softball v Arizona, 7:30pm PT ESPNU - SMC
Saturday, April 22
Baseball @ Cal, 2pm PT Cal LS - BW
Softball v Arizona, 4pm PT Pac-12 Network - BW
Sunday, April 23
Baseball @ Cal, 12pm PT Pac-12 Oregon - AH
Softball v Arizona, 12pm PT Pac-12 Network - AH
