Oregon Baseball Rallies To Stun Arizona

Logan Mercado had his second consecutive start today, and it was one that he would probably rather forget. His outing ended 2⁄3 of the way into the second inning, after giving up 10 runs on nine hits to spot the Wildcats with a double digit lead.
Amazingly enough, it wasn’t going to be enough for Arizona to get the win.
The Oregon bats and bullpen plucked this Wildcats defeat from the jaws of victory to end with a 13-11 win, in only the third time that the Ducks have won a series in Arizona.
UA scored four in the first inning with no outs. It didn’t help that an Oregon error contributed, but the Wildcats were also placing the ball well.
.@gcaulfield_3 makes it 4-0 and still no outs for the Cats in the 1st! #BearDown— Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 2, 2023
https://t.co/oHR2gFtwA9 pic.twitter.com/9efj8VWPHu
Then in the second inning, Oregon committed two more errors in the process of spotting Arizona with 10 points.
Matthew Grabman relieved Mercado, and proceeded to keep UA off the board for the next three-plus innings.
The Ducks rally started in the third inning, when Drew Cowley scored Rikuu Nishida for Oregon’s sole run of the inning.
In the fourth inning, Oregon scored two. The first run came when Nishida drove a single up the middle to score Jacob Walsh with two outs. Colby Shade then hit an RBI single to score again.
T4 | @ColbyShade with the RBI single scoring @tennettbhompson. #GoDucks— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 2, 2023
Oregon 3
Arizona 10 pic.twitter.com/foNdE865YB
The fifth inning was quiet for the Oregon bats, but the Ducks bullpen was keeping UA from increasing their lead. In the sixth, Dominic Hellman and Gavin Grant both got on base with singles. Rikuu Nishida ripped a double to score Hellman.
T6 | Ducks have cut the big lead in half. @A5D0l with the RBI double in the inning to score the first of two. #GoDucks— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 2, 2023
Oregon 5
Arizona 10 pic.twitter.com/WiLo4u6zJV
Colby Shade was the next batter, and his sacrifice fly scored Grant. Just like that, the Ducks had cut Arizona’s lead in half and the game seemed less out of reach.
This was, in part, made possible by Matt Grabman’s excellent relief work.
Nice outing in relief for Matthew Grabmann.— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 2, 2023
Final Line: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2, BB, 4 K#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/TiRt42shmd
Grayson Grinsell came to the mound in the bottom of the sixth, and in spite of giving up a single, a triple, and a double, was able to close the inning with Arizona only scoring one run off of those three hits.
After the seventh inning stretch, Oregon’s bats really came to life.
Tanner Smith walked, and Walsh singled to put runners on first and second. Coach Waz then made the decision to bring in pinch hitter Owen Diodati - a decision that paid dividends.
@owendiodati off the bench delivers a huge RBI double. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Ajt49iWm10— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 2, 2023
Dominic Hellman immediately followed with a 2 RBI single.
@hellmandominic cuts the lead to three with a 2-RBI hit. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/2ah212vuy7— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 2, 2023
Gavin Grant perfectly placed a bunt down the third base line to put runners on first and second with no outs. Then Rikuu Nishida hit an infield single that scored Hellman. Take a look at the wheels on Nishida to beat out the throw to first and get safely on base:
@A5D0l beats it out on the RBI infield hit. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/SwmcEScA8O— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 2, 2023
Colby Shade hit a sacrifice fly that scored Grant before UA closed out the top of the seventh, and Oregon was very much in this game, down only 10-11.
In the bottom of the 7th, Grinsell picked up the first two outs and was relieved by Matt Dallas. Dallas pitched through the bottom of the eighth and only allowed one hit in keeping UA from scoring further.
Oregon could only produce one hit in a scoreless eighth inning, and would have to rely on a ninth inning rally to tie or gain the lead.
Boy oh boy, did the Ducks deliver in the ninth.
Nishida got on base again with a double, and a Shade double scored Nishida to tie the game up at 11-all.
@ColbyShade ties it with a double. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/CYBQ91F7Xb— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 2, 2023
Drew Cowley singled, but reached second on a fielding error with Nishida on third. It was then Sabin Ceballos’ turn to knock a 2 RBI single to left field that gave Oregon the go-ahead runs.
T9 | @20_sabin knocks in a pair. Oregon takes a 13-11 lead. #GoDucks— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 2, 2023
Oregon 13
Arizona 11 pic.twitter.com/vksk5mbLcy
Josh Mollerus pitched for Oregon in the bottom of the ninth, and although he earned the save, it was not without some tense moments after he walked one batter and hit another with a pitch. He collected himself, however, and the Oregon Ducks came away with a most improbable win.
Colby Shade was the scoring leader, going 2-4 with 4 RBIs; however, Rikuu Nishida was the batting star, hitting 5-6 with 3 RBIs. But the entire batting order contributed on a night where Oregon came back being down 0-10, and won 13-11 without hitting a single home run.
— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 2, 2023
Seven Ducks with multiple hits led by @A5D0l (5-for-6, 3 RBI, 2 R)
Four Ducks with multiple RBI led by @ColbyShade (2-for-4, 4 RBI, R)
Nine Ducks scored at least one run
Ducks bullpen (7.1 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 9 K)#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/rWoG1lzy7O
Matt Dallas (4-0) collected the win and Josh Mollerus picked up save #3.
Nishida and Shade were all smiles after the game:
@A5D0l and @ColbyShade explain the thrilling top of the ninth. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/4MDNLXsVa7— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 2, 2023
Matthew Grabman also talked about his key role in keeping the Wildcats from scoring and giving the Ducks a chance to rally:
— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 2, 2023
Freshman Matt Grabmann's 3.1 scoreless innings of relief let the Ducks regroup before rallying. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/z0gZ1M5nzF
Oregon picks up the series win and will attempt the sweep on Sunday. So what are we to expect? An interesting side note is that Arizona has been playing without the presence of their head coach, who has not been in the dugout because of a two-game suspension. Will the participation of Arizona coach Chip Hale translate into the Wildcats denying Oregon the series sweep? We shall find out on Sunday, 4/2/23 at 1:00 pm PT, when Arizona hosts Oregon for the final game of the series. You can watch the game on Arizona Live Stream-3.
