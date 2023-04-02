 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Diamond Ducks Game Thread, Sunday 4/2

Baseball and softball aim for the sweep today

By The_Badwater and adamh86
/ new
ATQ-EXCLUSIVE Baseball C. Blackwell

Baseball -

Yesterday, Ducks baseball erased its largest single-game deficit since the sport was brought back in 2009. Today, Oregon attempts to win their first ever sweep at Arizona. Freshman Leo Uelman starts today on the mound.

The Wildcats are on an eight-game skid and the Ducks are looking to make it nine.

When: Sunday, 4/2/23, 1:00 pm PT

Where: Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, AZ

Watch: Arizona Live Stream-3

Softball -

Ducks softball prevailed in both games of yesterday’s double-header, and today are trying to make it three for the series sweep against the Oregon State Beavers.

ATQ-EXCLUSIVE Softball Morgan L. Blackwell

When: Sunday, 4/2/23, 3:00 pm PT

Where: Kelly Field, Corvallis, OR

Watch: Pac-12 Network

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...