Diamond Ducks Game Thread, Sunday 4/2

Baseball -





✅ Series Won

✅Now to finish right#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ioHBy3PGZF — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) April 2, 2023

Yesterday, Ducks baseball erased its largest single-game deficit since the sport was brought back in 2009. Today, Oregon attempts to win their first ever sweep at Arizona. Freshman Leo Uelman starts today on the mound.

The Wildcats are on an eight-game skid and the Ducks are looking to make it nine.

When: Sunday, 4/2/23, 1:00 pm PT

Where: Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, AZ

Softball -

Ducks softball prevailed in both games of yesterday’s double-header, and today are trying to make it three for the series sweep against the Oregon State Beavers.

When: Sunday, 4/2/23, 3:00 pm PT

Where: Kelly Field, Corvallis, OR

Watch: Pac-12 Network