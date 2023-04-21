Filed under: Quack Fix 4-21-23: Always Quacking Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Apr 21, 2023, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 4-21-23: Always Quacking Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images How Oregon’s Jamal Hill is making the move from safety to linebacker Oregon Safety Trejon Williams, Former All-American Recruit, Leaves Program Oregon softball’s Allee Bunker picked in professional draft SENIOR DAY VICTORY OVER PORTLAND HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Duck Dive: Arizona Football 2023 Preview Quack Fix 4-20-23: Legends Never Die It Never Rains On This Podcast Oregon Baseball Loses To Portland 9-10 Quack Fix 4-18-23: Welcome Back, Big Man! Spring Sports Wrap-Up Loading comments...
