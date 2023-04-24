Diamond Ducks: Sunday Funday

Sunday wrapped up the series for both Softball and Baseball against Arizona and Cal, respectively, and each team celebrated a victory with Softball earning a sweep and Baseball the series win.

Softball, which has been red-hot lately, notched their ninth consecutive win by defeating Arizona 7-4 at The Jane in Eugene. Oregon, who has moved up to No.17 in the country, trailed 4-0 after a solo home run from Arizona in the fourth.

It didn’t take Oregon long to catch up, however. With Alle Bunker and Terra McGowan on base, Ariel Carlson launched a homer into left field and the Ducks had sliced the lead to just one.

In the sixth, Oregon piled on four more runs and Arizona was never able to put another on the board thanks to great close-out pitching by Morgan Scott, who picked up her second win of the series.

Down by the Bay, Baseball rebounded from an extremely disappointing loss on Saturday by taking down the Cal Bears 9-3. Baseball, which has also moved into the national ranks at No.20, had been in a funk, losing three of its last four. But the bats came alive once again as they look to build momentum heading into the final month of the regular season.

The fourth inning opened the door for Oregon offensively, with Bennett Thompson delivering a double that scored Sabin Ceballos and Tanner Smith. After an error by the Bears, Thompson himself would score to push the lead to 4-0.

The hitting slowed for a while after that but reemerged in the bottom of the ninth, piling on four more runs for the final margin.

Softball plays Pacific in Stockton, CA Thursday at 4pm while Baseball hosts Gonzaga Tuesday at 5.