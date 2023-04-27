Duck Softball Tunes Up for Weekend Cal Series by Blasting Pacific

#14 Oregon softball won its 10th-straight game this afternoon, a 13 - 2 run-rule victory over University of the Pacific in Stockton that took the Ducks just 5 innings to complete. The “since we’re down here anyway to play Cal” contest wasn’t much of one as Oregon jumped on the Tigers right out of the gate and didn’t let up.

Kai Luschar got things rolling in the top of the first inning, drawing a one-out walk. Allie Bunker followed with a single to right, and both runners advanced as Pacific came out a little rusty-armed. Terra McGowan followed with an RBI single to left, which plated Luschar and moved Bunker to third. McGowan promptly stole second and the Ducks were setting up for what looked like a big inning when Ariel Carlson loaded the bases by drawing a walk. A shallow flyout short-circuited the Ducks progress, but Vallery Wong then drew a walk to force in a run and put Oregon up 2 - 0. A lineout to second ended the inning for the Ducks and stranded three runners. Reagan Breedlove got the start in the circle for Oregon and retired the Tigers in order.

In the second inning, Oregon started off with two straight groundouts to second base, but Luschar’s second at-bat of the game ended up with her on first again, this time by beating out a grounder to short. Bunker followed with her second single and a passed ball moved both runners up a base for McGowan who singled through the left side again, scoring both runners to put Oregon up 4 - 0. This brought on a Pacific pitching change which didn’t help at all as Carlson came up and rocked a pitch over the left-field fence for 2 more runs and a 6 - 0 Ducks lead.

Here's a look at that 2-run home run by @_ariel_carlson



That ball got out in a hurry!



E2 | Ducks 6, Pacific 0#GoDucks | #Version5 pic.twitter.com/CL8oDFk16i — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) April 27, 2023

KK Humphreys doubled but the inning ended on a flyout to center. Breedlove kept cruising in the second, giving up just a walk along with two groundouts and a flyout to center.

The third was more of the same for the Ducks as Tehya Bird led off with a homer to left to put the Ducks up by 7.

Did that clear the scoreboard?!?!



Big fly off the bat of @tehyaabirdd



T3 | Ducks 7, Pacific 0#GoDucks | #Version5 pic.twitter.com/fQ0HEKx8A9 — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) April 27, 2023

Paige Sinicki was hit by a pitch and Kyla Morris - batting for Hanna Delgado in the lead-off spot - singled, then both runners advanced on a throwing error as the Tigers tried to catch Morris at first. The Ducks first out came on a grounder that did not advance either runner, but then Bunker hit a long fly ball that was caught but allowed Sinicki to tag up and score for Oregon’s 8th run. McGowan then walked and Carlson reached on another Pacific error to load the bases again. Humphreys drew a walk to score Morris from third and a flyout ended the Ducks third inning as they held a 9 - 0 lead. Breedlove picked up 3 straight groundouts and had retired 9 of the 10 batters she faced.

Oregon began to substitute a bit in the fourth, allowing Remmington Hewitt to be hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. After a flyout to right, Morris singled and Karissa Ornelas singled as well, loading the bases again for the Ducks. Bunker quickly cleared ‘em off, though, hammering a ball down the left-field line and over the fence to give Oregon a 13 - 0 lead.

GRAND SALAMI TIME!!!@Allee_Bunker clears the bases with a moonshot to left.



T4 | Ducks 13, Pacific 0#GoDucks | #Version5 pic.twitter.com/KJwTxOrGxb — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) April 28, 2023

A flyout and a popup sandwiched a Carlson double down the line in left and the Ducks were done in the fourth. Breedlove got the first two Tigers batters and Allison Benning came on in “relief” to get the third out and the game continued to be well in hand for Oregon.

Wong opened the fifth with a single, but the next three Ducks struck out, leaving Pacific needed just 6 runs to extend the game in their half of the inning. Benning struggled a bit, managing to give up 2 runs to the Tigers on no hits while Oregon made 2 errors behind her. Benning had a walk and a wild pitch in the inning. It made zero difference in the end, as Oregon was in a position to trade runs for outs and a groundout to short ultimately brought the teams out for a post-game handshake.

Breedlove recorded the win for the Ducks, pitching 4 innings and giving up no hits and just one walk. Oregon knocked the ball all over the park, tallying 14 hits including three doubles and three home runs. Bunker was 3-3 with 5 (!) RBIs and McGowan was 2-2 with 3 RBI while Carlson was 2-3 with another 2 RBI.

The Ducks have now completed all scheduled non-Conference games, going 21 - 4 in those contests and sporting a 32 - 11 overall record. They face off against the Cal Golden Bears (31-14-1 overall, 7-10-1 Conference) for a 3-game series beginning tomorrow afternoon. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 3:00 pm and will be available on Cal LiveStream.