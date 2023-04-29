Are You Ready For Some Football? - Oregon Spring Game Thread

Oregon Spring Football Game

Saturday, April 29, 2023 - 1:00 pm

Autzen Stadium

Free Admission!

TV - Pac-12 Network

After more than a dozen spring practices over the last month Oregon football returns to Autzen Stadium this afternoon for Head Coach Dan Lanning’s second Spring Game. It’s been a long wait for Duck football fans - the team’s last action was a more-exciting-than-you-want 28 - 27 Holiday Bowl win over North Carolina last December concluding a 10 - 3 season.

There’s been plenty of news flow during the “off season,” particularly in and out of the Transfer Portal. Perhaps the most important news was Bo Nix’s announcement he would return for a final year at Oregon. He leads a Duck offense that should have plenty of weapons, a new offensive coordinator and a new offensive line coach. The defense also welcomes some new coaching and some intriguing transfers.

For ATQ readers who are not that interested in football, Oregon Softball plays at Cal (also at 1:00 pm) and Duck Baseball hosts #12 Arizona State at 3:05 pm. Both teams took 1 - 0 leads in their respective series yesterday.

