Baseball: Ducks complete sweep of Arizona, gear up for Portland on Tuesday

Oregon Baseball has definitely found its groove the last couple weeks, and now a sweep of Arizona down in Tucson has the Ducks right back in the race for top positioning in the Pac-12.

With two offensive explosions on Friday and Saturday in which they brought home a total of 28 runs in two days, Oregon slowed up just a bit but still looked solid in an 8-5 victory over the Wildcats that earned them their first series sweep within the conference.

An RBI single in the top of the first inning by Sabin Ceballos got the Ducks on the board first and a solo homer by Jacob Walsh in the second made it 2-0 for Oregon. Arizona was able to add a run of their own in the bottom of the second, but a two-run shot by Drew Cowley added to the Ducks’ lead.

A sacrifice fly by Colby Shade allowed Gavin Grant to score for a 5-1 lead in the fifth. Already up comfortably, Cowley slammed another homer in the seventh that scored two more and, despite Arizona adding a bevy of late runs, essentially iced the game.

The Ducks will have only one day to recuperate before they head right back onto the field for one of two Tuesday games they will have with the Portland Pilots. That game will be at 5pm PT and, barring anymore torrential downpours, will be played at PK Park.