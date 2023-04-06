Weather Postpones Baseball Rivalry Series Opener vs. Beavers

After putting on a show filled with offensive fireworks in the desert last weekend and a comfortable win over University of Portland Tuesday, Oregon baseball (19 - 7) returns home to face off against Oregon State (18 - 10) in a 3-game Conference series. The Ducks come in riding high after brooming Arizona, sitting in 4th place at 6 - 3 in the Pac-12. Oregon State is off to an uncharacteristically slow start having won just 5 of 12 Conference games and languishing in 8th place in the Conference. The Beavers played a tightly-contested series last weekend at Washington, which they won 2 - 1.

Due to inclement weather, today’s game has been postponed and will be made up - weather permitting - on Sunday.

Game one of the Oregon State series scheduled for tonight has been move to Sunday. See attached press release for details. #GoDucks



In earlier, non-conference action this afternoon, Oregon softball run-ruled Lindenwood in the first of two games the teams will play today and tomorrow. The score was 8 - 0 in 6 innings. Full story later today.