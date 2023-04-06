Softball Beats Weather, Tames Lions in Run-Rule Victory

Lindenwood University, a small school (4800 students) in Saint Charles, Missouri, is trying to bootstrap its way into NCAA Division I for sports purposes. The Lions got a little taste of what that experience will be like - at least initially - in the first of two games against the Oregon Ducks this afternoon. Oregon was not at its best, but still managed a comfortable 8 - 0 victory in a game stopped by run-rule after the bottom of the 6th inning. The second game - weather permitting - will be played Friday evening. On Thursday, Morgan Scott started in the circle for the Ducks and went the distance. Scott gave up just one hit while walking 2 and striking out 5 in running her season record to 7 - 4.

After anemic performances at the plate in the final 2 games of their series against Oregon State last weekend - the Ducks managed only 3 hits and 2 runs in those 2 games - Oregon again struggled at bat early. Hanna Delgado started off the game for Oregon in the bottom of the 1st inning with a single to center and then stole second. Delgado was stranded in scoring position after three straight flyouts to left field.

In the second, Oregon again had a runner on second, this after a two-out single from Ariel Carlson who advanced to second on an error on the play.

Tehya Bird delivered with a solid single to right field and Carlson raced home to put the Ducks up 1 - 0. In Oregon’s third inning, Kai Luschar beat out a bunt and stole second. Allie Bunker laced a single to center and Luschar scored to give Oregon a 2 - 0 lead.

The Ducks finally broke the game open with a 5-run fourth inning. KK Humphreys got things started with a double to left and then advanced to third when Ariel Carlson reached on an error and stole second. Bird then walked in an epic at-bat where she faced 12 pitches, fouling off 8 of them including 6 in a row. With the bases now loaded and no outs, Paige Sinicki doubled down the line in left, plating both Humphreys and Carlson for a 4 - 0 Ducks lead.

Bird advanced to third on the play. After a pitching change, Delgado walked to load ‘em up again, and Vallery Wong came on as a pinch hitter for a sacrifice fly to left that scored Bird. Oregon’s last two runs in the inning came courtesy of Bunker singling, and then advancing to second on the throw as Sinicki and Delgado scored while Lindenwood was throwing the ball around trying to get someone out. That was all Oregon could do as a flyout and pop-up ended the inning with the Ducks now leading 7 - 0.

Oregon had a chance to end the game in the 5th inning with some scoring but could not find a way to drive in any runs, ultimately stranding Humphreys on second after her single and another stolen base. Oregon did end the game in the 6th, needing just one run to do so and got it done the hard way. Delgado led off with a walk, Luschar sacrificed her to second but she was cut down at home on a nice throw by the Lindenwood outfielder on a Carlson single. Carlson ended up at second as the play was made at home, and she was driven in with the winning run as Terra McGowan singled. That made the score 8 - 0 which, under softball’s “run-rules” is a large enough margin after 6 innings to call the game.

For the game, Delgado was 1-2 at the plate, and walked twice. Bunker was 3-4 with 3 RBI and Sinicki had 2 RBI. The Ducks pounded out 10 hits and left 5 runners on base.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow evening for a 6:00 pm tilt. The Ducks are then off the rest of the weekend.