Diamond Ducks: Softball dominates, Baseball notches huge win

With the weather in Oregon finally cooperating enough to allow play, both baseball and softball went to work on Friday, both securing wins, albeit in very different fashions.

Softball obliterated Lindenwood 16-0 in a game that was called after the fourth inning. The Ducks strung together 17 hits and five home runs to the delight of the fans at Jane Sanders Stadium.

Meanwhile, across the Willamette River at PK Park, baseball secured a huge win over rival and perennial diamond power Oregon State in a 2-0 thriller. Baseball won its 11th straight game, the longest win streak for the program in almost 60 years, behind a stellar performance from Jace Stoffal, who took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, in which he pitched his way out of a bases-loaded situation with only one out.

The Oregon offense, which had been rolling during the win streak, was somewhat stymied by the Beavs’ great pitching, but was able to give Stoffal the cushion he needed in the fifth inning as Colby Shade drove in Gavin Grant from second with an RBI single. A Drew Cowley hit moved Shade to third, and Sabin Ceballos drove him home with a double.

Matt Dallas took over for Stoffal in the eighth, and Josh Mollerus closed the game, striking out the side in the ninth.

Softball will take the weekend off while they prepare to travel down to the desert for an in-conference series with Arizona State. Baseball, meanwhile, welcomes the Beavers back to PK Park at 3pm on Saturday.