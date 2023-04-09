Baseball Game Thread: High Drama @ High Noon vs. Beavers

After two tight, low-scoring contests featuring pitching duels, today’s rubber match of the Oregon-Oregon State baseball series throws out its first pitch at Noon. Oregon won the opener 2 - 0 on Friday evening, then Oregon State turned the tables with a late 3-run blast - its first hit with runners in scoring position (RISP) in the series - to win 4 - 2 yesterday. Can Oregon get its bats untracked? Will the Ducks pitching and defense continue to keep Beavers off the base paths?

Oregon vs Oregon State

Sunday, April 9, 2023 - Noon

PK Park, Eugene

Oregon Live Stream - Radio - Oregon Sports Network