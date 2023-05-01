More Ducks Fly to NFL in 2023 Draft

Oregon’s program continued to send players to the biggest football stage there is, with 6 Ducks being drafted outright in this week’s NFL Draft and 3 more being signed as “Undrafted Free Agents.” Former Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez was the headliner, going 17th overall to the New England Patriots. Gonzalez is the 4th-straight Duck to become a first-round pick, following Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022 - 5th overall), Penei Sewell (2021 - 7th overall) and Justin Herbert (2020 - 6th overall). Oregon joins Alabama and LSU in the rarified air of 4 straight first-rounders.

Following Gonzalez were DJ Johnson as an outside Linebacker to the Carolina Panthers at the 80th pick (3rd round), Linebacker Noah Sewell at #148 (5th round) to the Chicago Bears, and offensive tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu to the Baltimore Ravens in the 6th round with the 199th pick.

In the 7th round, two Ducks were chosen as the New York Giants took Defensive Tackle Jordon Riley and the Denver Broncos selected Center Alex Forsyth with the 243rd and 257th picks respectively.

Three more Ducks have been signed so far as Undrafted Free Agents - TJ Bass to the Dallas Cowboys, Chase Cota to the Detroit Lions and Bennett Williams to the Miami Dolphins.

The drafted Ducks bring to 33 the number of former players currently on NFL rosters. The battle to make the regular season 53-man roster begins now.