Quack Fix 5-1-23: Bo's Spring Fling Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache May 1, 2023, 7:00am PDT Oregon football: 3 takeaways from the Ducks' spring game Elite 11 Eugene regional buzz: Oregon Ducks picked up major (silent) commitment Column: After familiar start, QB Ty Thompson showed growth at UO spring game Duck Softball Rallies for 13th Win in a Row HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY
