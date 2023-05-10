Filed under: It Never Rains On This Podcast By hythloday1 May 10, 2023, 6:30am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: It Never Rains On This Podcast Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Oregon Ducks mascot holds a tree and a chain saw during the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Badwater joins me to talk baseball’s series against USC, softball’s series against Utah, and previewing Stanford football. More From Addicted To Quack Duck Dive: Stanford Football 2023 Preview Quack Fix 5-9-23: Quack Time Ducks Face Stanford in Inaugural Pac-12 Softball Tournament First Round Quack Fix 5-8-23: Quack Town USA This Week on ATQ Diamond Ducks: Baseball Rallies, Softball Stumbles Loading comments...
Loading comments...