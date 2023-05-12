 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quack Fix 5-12-23: Camden Can

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
NCAA Football: Holiday Bowl-North Carolina at Oregon Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks host Huskies in final regular season games at PK Park

Prediction: Oregon Poised for Transfer Portal Addition

Ducks Drop Heartbreaker in Pac-12 Quarterfinals

OREGON AND WASHINGTON “VETTED” AND “CLEARED” TO JOIN THE BIG TEN ACCORDING TO NEW REPORT

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...