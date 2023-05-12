T&F: fresh off 8 win Twilight meet, Ducks head to Pac-12 championships

The Pac-12 Track and Field championships begin today in Walnut, California, with both Oregon men and women looking to defend their conference championships from 2022.

Oregon carries plenty of momentum from the Twilight meet at Hayward Field in Eugene last weekend, the final meet of the regular season, which vaulted the team into the Top 10 nationally.

Shelby Moran posted a win in the hammer throw to begin the accolades for Oregon, registering a toss of 66.60 meters and winning by nearly 45 feet.

Shana Grebo took first place in the 400 meters in her season debut, posting a time of 52.95, and teammate Jordyn Blake finished third at 56.80. The men and women swept the 800 meters, with Matthew Erickson finishing with a time of 1:49.72 for the men and Ella Nelson and Mia Moerck placing first and second with respective times of 2:07.20 and 2:07.59.

The Ducks added two more victories in the men’s 1500 meters, with Alex Slenning and Luke Affolder placing first and second with respective times of 3:46.03 and 3:46.31.

To cap off the meet, Oregon secured victories in the 400 meter hurdles, with Madyson Kannon finishing with a lifetime best of 1:02.73, the discus with Mine De Klerk registering a throw of 51.97 meters and Tori Sloan capturing first place in the high jump.

The Pac-12 championships begin at 1:30 PT today at the Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, offering eight scoring opportunities for Oregon, four for the men and four for the women, across four events .