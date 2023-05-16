 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 5-16-23: Track Town

Your Daily Dose of Duck news!

By Mariotasmustache
Syndication: The Register Guard Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sprinter Micah Williams wins second straight 100-meter title at Pac-12 Championships

Former Colorado cornerback Nikko Reed commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks

Former Oregon Outside Linebacker Anthony Jones Announces Transfer Destination

VANSLOOTEN NAMED TO USA BASKETBALL’S U19 NATIONAL TEAM

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

