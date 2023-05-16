Quack Fix 5-16-23: Track Town

Sprinter Micah Williams wins second straight 100-meter title at Pac-12 Championships
Former Colorado cornerback Nikko Reed commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks
Former Oregon Outside Linebacker Anthony Jones Announces Transfer Destination
VANSLOOTEN NAMED TO USA BASKETBALL’S U19 NATIONAL TEAM
HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY
Year 4 Here’s to new beginnings, to hard times and the best of times. To making you proud and growing together. My sunshine, I am so excited God picked me to be your mom pic.twitter.com/0peWVPapZ6— Ruthy Hebard (@RuthyHebard24) May 14, 2023
