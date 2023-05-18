T&F: women repeat, men edged by Huskies

This past weekend marked two opportunities for Oregon T&F related to streaks. For the women, it was a chance to start a new one, for the men, it was a chance to continue one.

Fortunately, the women began another streak by adding a second consecutive conference title, beginning a new streak after their run of nine straight ended in 2018.

Unfortunately, the men finally halted their 15-year streak of conference championships as they were edged out by #10 Washington.

The women won the 4x100 meter relay for the third straight year, with Lily Jones, Jadyn Mays, Shaniya Hall, and Ella Clayton combining for a season best of 43.31 that awarded them 10 team points. The 400 meter hurdles was won by UO’s Shana Grebo with a time of 56.41 while Lexi Ellis won the triple jump with 13.68m and Jordine Van Klinken secured the victory in discus with 63.05m.

The women, ranked #4 nationally, combined for 158.5 points and the team title.

Though they didn’t manage a team title of their own, it wasn’t all bad news for the men as Micah Williams successfully defended his title in the 100 meters, stopping the clock at 10.22, a mere .01 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Williams also helped the Ducks finish third in the 4x100 meters, and Matthew Erickson added a bronze finish as well in the 800 meters.

Up next for Oregon T&F will be the NCAA West Preliminary, which will take place in Sacramento, California May 24-27. The top 48 individuals and top 24 relays will compete for a spot at the national meet, with the NCAA Championships taking place in Austin, Texas June 7-10.