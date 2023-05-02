Filed under: Quack Fix 5-2-23: Green Machine Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache May 2, 2023, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 5-2-23: Green Machine Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Cowley, Stoffal sweep Pac-12 honors Projecting Ducks’ offensive depth chart following Oregon Spring Game Three undrafted Ducks sign NFL free agent deals Bo Nix open to adding portal WRs; feels ‘strong with the group we’ve got now’ HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Diamond Ducks Sunday action: Baseball cools, softball stays hot Ducks Football Spring Game Recap More Ducks Fly to NFL in 2023 Draft Quack Fix 5-1-23: Bo’s Spring Fling This Week on ATQ Diamond Ducks Cruise to Series Clinchers Loading comments...
Loading comments...