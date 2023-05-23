 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oregon Baseball Game Thread: Ducks Take On California In Pac-12 Tournament Play

By The_Badwater
When: Tuesday, 5/23/23, 7:05 pm PT

Where: Scottsdale Stadium, Arizona

Watch: Pac-12 Network

The Oregon Ducks enter Pac-12 tournament play seeded #6 and face the #9 California Golden Bears. The Ducks most recently faced Cal a month ago in Berkeley, getting a series win in the Bay Area.

You can read more on what lies ahead for Oregon in the tournament here.

As of this writing, the starting pitcher for this game has not yet been announced.

