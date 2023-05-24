Football: Spring recruiting haul puts Ducks at Top of Pac-12

Spring practices may be over for Oregon Football, but spring activity continues to be at a premium.

Since the spring game was played at Autzen last month the Ducks have added five more recruits to their roster, culminating with a commitment on Monday morning.

Dillon Gresham, a 4-star wideout hailing from San Jacinto, CA, committed to Oregon over Arizona and (haha) Washington.

The 6-foot 175-pound receiver had 90 catches for 2,051 yards and 31 touchdowns during his junior campaign.

Joining Gresham on the offensive side of the ball are two signal-callers, 3-star dual-threat quarterback Luke Moga from Phoenix, AZ and 5-star pocket-passer quarterback Michael Van Buren.

Moga racked up 2,258 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior, while Van Buren compiled 1,707 yards and 18 touchdowns, also as a junior.

It wouldn’t be a Lanning team, however, without some firepower for the defense.

Oregon added defensive lineman Xadavien Sims from Durant, OK and cornerback Ify Obidegwu from Baltimore, MD.

Sims, a 4-star, is described by 247 as “a bull rusher who can collapse the pocket from the interior, but also plays edge snaps and shows similar brute force on the outside” and chose Oregon over Michigan State and TCU.

Obidegwu, also a 4-star, is a larger cornerback at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds. He chose Oregon over Alabama and Boston College.

With these commitments Oregon already has 11 4 or 5 star prospects. In contrast, conference-favorite USC has two, UCLA one, and the rest of the conference has four altogether.

Last year it was questionable if Lanning could keep up the red-hot recruiting streak Oregon had been on under former coach Mario Cristobal. Suffice to say, the answer has been a resounding yes.