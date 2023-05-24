 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 5-24-23: Ducks Heating Up

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
Syndication: The Register Guard Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon adds another NCAA Transfer Portal add to men’s basketball

Prediction: Massive 2024 Offensive Lineman to Oregon

DUCK WOMEN'S B-BALL INK LIBERTY TRANSFER WILLIAMS

Quack 12 Podcast: Oregon State Roster Review w/ Travis Johannes & Hythloday

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

