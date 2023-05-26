Diamond Ducks Game Thread - Win or Go Home Friday

NCAA Softball Super-Regionals - Game 2

Oregon @ Oklahoma State

Friday, May 26, 2023 - 3:00 pm

TV: ESPN2 - Radio: KWVA 88.1 FM

Oregon faces an uphill battle this afternoon, facing its first elimination game of the NCAA post-season against Oklahoma State. After a good start in yesterday’s matchup, the Ducks faded and the Cowgirls won going away 8 - 1 to take the 1 - 0 lead in the best-of-three games in the Super-Regional.

Stevie Hansen is the likely starter in the circle for Oregon and will need a strong game against the very effective OSU bats. The Ducks will also need to avoid the fielding mistakes they made in yesterday’s game, and need to get their own bats - which were so good in the Arkansas Regional - back in the swing of things.

It’s “win or go home” time for Oregon.

Oregon Baseball Vs. Washington, Pac-12 Tournament

When: Friday, 5/26/23, 2:35 pm PT

Where: Scottsdale Stadium, Arizona

Watch: Pac-12 Network

Oregon baseball is on a mission. They have rallied to defeat #9 California and #1 Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament, and now they will face the #3 Washington Huskies.

If you’re thinking “Ugh....”, then that’s probably a hangover effect from the Huskies’ sweep of Oregon earlier this month. Understandable. But what Oregon needs to do this game is what they have done the last two games - have a lockdown bullpen performance that gives the bats a chance to take it all.

That’s going to be a tall order. The Huskies lost in seven innings to #7 UCLA by a score of 4-17 in their first game (the first and only mercy-ruling in Pac-12 baseball tournament history), but bounced back and defeated #4 USC 8-3. Same as the ladies, this is “win or go home”.

The Ducks and the Huskies are currently the most dominant teams in the Pac-12. Who will prevail? Find out this afternoon.