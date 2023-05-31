Filed under: Quack Fix 5-31-23: James the G.O.A.T. Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache May 31, 2023, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 5-31-23: James the G.O.A.T. Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images Quack 12 Podcast: Washington Roster Review w/ BT of Dawg Pod 4-star EDGE Wyatt Gilmore puts Oregon among top schools Oregon locks in official visit date with 4-star RB 2023 OREGON HALL OF FAME CLASS ANNOUNCED HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Duck Dive: Washington Football 2023 Preview T&F: UO Women send 14 qualifiers to Nationals, Men send four Oregon Softball 2023 Season Review Quack Fix 5-30-23: Quacker Jacks on the Road This Week on ATQ Women’s Golf Season Ends a Step Short Loading comments...
Loading comments...