Diamond Ducks Drop Game One

Softball and baseball could not score enough runs to help their respective pitching, with softball losing to Utah 1-3 and baseball losing to USC 2-7

Softball -

Softball’s win streak ended at 13 with the loss of the series opener to the Utah Utes by the score of 1-3. Morgan Scott pitched another complete game and the Ducks held Utah scoreless through the first four innings. Ariel Carlson scored Oregon’s only run in the second inning with this solo home run:

THAT'S GONE @_ariel_carlson just cleared the scoreboard with her seventh home run of the season!



B2 | Ducks 1, Utah 0



@Pac12Network #GoDucks | #Version5

The Ducks were ahead by one run up to the fifth inning, when Utah scored their three runs off of a pair of home runs. Scotty then pitched blanks in the sixth and seventh inning, aided by some brilliant defensive work.

WHAT A PLAY @kaileeee_!!!



Kai Luschar goes all out to make the catch over the railing.



M7 | Utah 3, Oregon 1

The Kai Luschar grab was followed a diving catch by Hannah Delgado.

A highlight reel inning for the Ducks was capped off by this spectacular catch by @hanndelgado44!!

Oregon’s single run was their lowest scoring output in over a month, having been shut out by the OSU Beavers on April 2nd.

The Ducks will attempt to even the series when they host the Utes on Saturday at 4:00 pm PT. The game can be viewed on the Pac-12 Network.

Baseball -

Baseball dropped their third game in a row in the series loss to the USC Trojans, 2-7.

Leo Uelmen started for Oregon and lasted until the top part of the third inning, getting the hook after being responsible for the six runs that USC scored into the third. The relief pitching of Dylan McShade and Jacob Hughes held the Trojans to only one additional run in the in the sixth inning, but the Oregon offense never got off the ground to get the Ducks back in the game.

USC scored three in the second inning, but it could have been worse were it not for this rifle shot by Rikuu Nishida to get the third out at home.

B2 |



USC gets three but it could have been more. @A5D0l with the hose to end the inning. #GoDucks



Oregon 0

USC 3 pic.twitter.com/n34mAO8nAE — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) May 6, 2023

Nishida was also responsible for one of Oregon’s runs off this solo home run in the seventh inning.

T7 | !@A5D0l with his 5th BOMB of the season. Ducks are on the board. #GoDucks



Oregon 1

USC 7 pic.twitter.com/uEFnJtYYmd — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) May 6, 2023

The other run for the Ducks came courtesy of this Drew Cowley shot in the eighth inning:





Drew Cowley's sixth home run in the last seven games. #GoDucks

With the Ducks bats being stagnant, rallying from a seven point deficit proved to be too much for the Ducks to overcome.

Oregon could only muster two runs off 8 hits, whereas USC had seven runs to show for their 8 hits.

The Ducks will attempt to break their current losing streak and even the series when they play the Trojans Saturday evening at 6:30 pm PT. The game will be on USC Live Stream.