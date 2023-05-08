 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week on ATQ

Coverage for 5/8/23 - 5/14/23

By hythloday1
1930s HECETA HEADHT...
Heceta Head Lighthouse, 1930s, Florence Oregon, Twilight
Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images

Monday, May 8

Softball: Pac-12 tournament preview - SMC

Tuesday, May 9

T&F: Oregon Twilight recap - AH

Wednesday, May 10

Stanford Football Summer preview - hyth

Thursday, May 11

Softball Pac-12 Tournament Qtrs v Stanford, 6:30pm PT Pac-12 - BW

Friday, May 12

Softball Pac-12 Tournament Semis v UCLA, 7:30pm PT ESPN2 - BW

Baseball v UW, 7pm PT Pac-12 OR - BW

Saturday, May 13

Softball Pac-12 Tournament Finals, 7pm PT ESPN2 - SMC

Baseball v UW, 6pm PT Pac-12 WA - SMC

Sunday, May 14

Baseball v UW, 12pm PT Pac-12 OR - AH

