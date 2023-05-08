This Week on ATQ

Monday, May 8
Softball: Pac-12 tournament preview - SMC
Tuesday, May 9
T&F: Oregon Twilight recap - AH
Wednesday, May 10
Stanford Football Summer preview - hyth
Thursday, May 11
Softball Pac-12 Tournament Qtrs v Stanford, 6:30pm PT Pac-12 - BW
Friday, May 12
Softball Pac-12 Tournament Semis v UCLA, 7:30pm PT ESPN2 - BW
Baseball v UW, 7pm PT Pac-12 OR - BW
Saturday, May 13
Softball Pac-12 Tournament Finals, 7pm PT ESPN2 - SMC
Baseball v UW, 6pm PT Pac-12 WA - SMC
Sunday, May 14
Baseball v UW, 12pm PT Pac-12 OR - AH
