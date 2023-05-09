 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quack Fix 5-9-23: Quack Time

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: APR 17 Oregon at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Breaking down the DB recruiting boon at Oregon during the Dan Lanning era

Bowl game projections for each Pac-12 team

Oregon Ducks recruit Connor Burns breaks Galen Rupp’s national high school 5,000-meter record

CHACON’S 71 PACES DUCKS ON DAY ONE

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...