 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Super Regional Game Thread - Oral Roberts vs Oregon Game 2

By hythloday1
/ new
Syndication: The Register Guard Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

PK Park

Saturday, June 10, 2023 - 6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPNU

Oregon won game 1 and can clinch the series and a trip to Omaha with a win tonight.

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...