Filed under: Super Regional Game Thread - Oral Roberts vs Oregon Game 2 By hythloday1 Jun 10, 2023, 6:00pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Super Regional Game Thread - Oral Roberts vs Oregon Game 2 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK PK Park Saturday, June 10, 2023 - 6:00 pm PT TV: ESPNU Oregon won game 1 and can clinch the series and a trip to Omaha with a win tonight. More From Addicted To Quack Ducks First Ever Super-Regional Team to Win After 8-Run Deficit Super-Regional Game Thread - Ducks Host Oral Roberts in Game 1 Oregon Baseball Super Regional Preview Quack Fix 6-9-23: Job Well Done It Never Rains On This Podcast - 06-08-23 Duck Dive: UCLA Football 2023 Preview Loading comments...
Loading comments...