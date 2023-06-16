 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

It Never Rains On This Podcast - 06-16-23

By hythloday1
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track &amp; Field Championship
Jorinde Van Klinken of Oregon Ducks competes in women’s discus during the Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship on June 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Adam Holland joins me to wrap up the baseball season, talk about the women’s fourth place finish at the NCAA track & field championships, and preview USC football.

