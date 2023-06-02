Baseball Game Thread: Ducks Open Nashville Regional With Early Start Against Xavier

Oregon Ducks Baseball vs Xavier Musketeers

Nashville, Tennessee NCAA Regional

Friday, June 2, 2023 - 10:00 am

TV: ESPN+ - Radio: Oregon Sports Network

Oregon (37-20) faces off against a familiar foe this morning as it plays its opener in the NCAA Nashville Regional. After losing 4 straight to Oregon in their season-opening series in Eugene, the Xavier Musketeers (37-23) will be looking for some payback. The Ducks will be looking to continue two streaks - those 4 straight wins over the Musketeers, and a late-season 6-game winning streak that brought Oregon a series win over Utah and then the Pac-12 Conference Championship.





In Nashville prepping for the start of the NCAA Regional tomorrow. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/rDTLrI2Uv6 — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) June 1, 2023

Obviously, it’s been months since these two teams faced off at PK Park - both teams are likely quite different squads than they were in February. Xavier averaged only 2 runs per game against Oregon’s pitchers and defense in that opening series - but almost 7 runs per game for the entire season. The Ducks will have to continue to hit the ball to make sure they stay ahead of any pitching hiccups. Oregon’s offensive rallies producing 4 or more runs in an inning have been one of the regular season’s highlights. Even if Xavier manages to get a lead, the Musketeers can’t think it will be safe.

Join ATQ in the comments with your predictions and reactions.