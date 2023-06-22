Filed under: It Never Rains On This Podcast - 06-22-23 By hythloday1 Jun 22, 2023, 6:30am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: It Never Rains On This Podcast - 06-22-23 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Quarterback Norm Van Brocklin #11 of the Los Angeles Rams throws a pass against the Detroit Lions on November 1, 1953 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Rams defeated the Lions 37-34. Photo by Vic Stein/Getty Images Badwater joins me to review Oregon football’s post-Spring transfers, look back at the history of senior QBs for the Ducks, and preview Wazzu football. More From Addicted To Quack Oregon Women’s Basketball 2023-24 Update Duck Dive: Washington State Football 2023 Preview Quack Fix 6-21-23: DUCK STRONG! Quack Fix 6-20-23: Graves is Building for the Future MBB: Is Altman ascending, descending, or just leveled out? Quack Fix 6-19-23: Next Flock of Ducks Loading comments...
Loading comments...