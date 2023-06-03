Oregon Baseball Game Thread: Ducks Face Vandy In The Winner’s Bracket





Ducks and Vanderbilt battle to move on to Regional Championship Game tonight. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/wtbTMDJm8k — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) June 3, 2023

When: 6/3/23, 6:00 pm PT

Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, TN

Watch: ESPN+

With Oregon having rallied to beat Xavier 5-4, and Vanderbilt shellacking Eastern Illinois 12-2, the winners meet this evening to determine who will have the upper hand in Vandy’s regional.

The Ducks would benefit immensely from an upset win on Vandy’s home field. Lose tonight, and their path to the Super Regional will be far more difficult.

There’s no word on Oregon’s starter, but the Ducks will likely send Turner Spoljaric out to the mound and try to get as many innings as they can out of him. After that, they’ll go through the bullpen and see who has the hot arm.

Overall, Oregon’s bats have a slight edge in most categories. They will need plenty of offensive production, because the Commodores have a decided - and significant - edge in pitching.

The loser will face Xavier, who sent Eastern Illinois home earlier in the afternoon.