 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Oregon Baseball Game Thread: Ducks Face Vandy In The Winner’s Bracket

The #6 Commodores will be stiff competition

By The_Badwater
/ new
COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 28 SEC Baseball Tournament - Texas A&amp;M vs Vanderbilt Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When: 6/3/23, 6:00 pm PT

Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, TN

Watch: ESPN+

With Oregon having rallied to beat Xavier 5-4, and Vanderbilt shellacking Eastern Illinois 12-2, the winners meet this evening to determine who will have the upper hand in Vandy’s regional.

The Ducks would benefit immensely from an upset win on Vandy’s home field. Lose tonight, and their path to the Super Regional will be far more difficult.

There’s no word on Oregon’s starter, but the Ducks will likely send Turner Spoljaric out to the mound and try to get as many innings as they can out of him. After that, they’ll go through the bullpen and see who has the hot arm.

Overall, Oregon’s bats have a slight edge in most categories. They will need plenty of offensive production, because the Commodores have a decided - and significant - edge in pitching.

The loser will face Xavier, who sent Eastern Illinois home earlier in the afternoon.

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...