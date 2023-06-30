 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 6-30-23: Franklin Flyer Miles

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl - Oregon v North Carolina Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Sione Laulea, Nation's No. 1 JUCO Prospect, Has Eye-Opening Oregon Official Visit

West Linn’s Gage Hurych, 2024 kicker, commits to Oregon

Oregon built for College Football Playoff, dangerous early hurdle awaits

Forsyth, Nowak Named Pac-12 Tom Hansen Medal Recipients

