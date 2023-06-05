Filed under: Quack Fix 6-5-23: Baseball School Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Jun 5, 2023, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 6-5-23: Baseball School Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Oregon baseball wins Nashville Regional, advances to first super regional since 2012 Former Oregon LB announces transfer destination Former Ducks’ TE gets Jeopardy treatment on popular gameshow Oregon Tabbed One of the Biggest Recruiting Winners in May HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Oregon Baseball Upsets #6 Vanderbilt, 8-7 Oregon Baseball Game Thread: Ducks Face Vandy In The Winner’s Bracket Ducks Win Regional Opener Against Xavier Baseball Game Thread: Ducks Open Nashville Regional With Early Start Against Xavier Quack Fix 6-2-23: Quack Time Quack Fix 6-1-23: Bo Better Loading comments...
