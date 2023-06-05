Oregon Baseball Super Regional Preview

This coming weekend, Oregon Ducks baseball finds themselves in a place that they have dreamed of all season - on the cusp of playing in the College World Series. The reality is that at the outset of the postseason, entering the Pac-12 tournament, the dream appeared to be just that: a dream. It had no basis in reality, and even the most stalwart fan could be excused for merely shrugging their shoulders in watching to see how far this team would get before that inevitable conclusion of the 2023 season.

That’s fine and all, but reality didn’t get the memo that the Ducks were done. Instead, Oregon won all of their games and became the Pac-12 champions.

With that, Oregon punched their guaranteed ticket to the NCAA tournament. Nashville, TN, was the destination, and the #6 Vanderbilt Commodores would be the host. The dream was still alive; however, reality spoke up and pointed out that even though the Ducks swept Xavier to open the season, Xavier was much improved. Reality said that Vandy would probably prevail in their home park, behind strong starting pitching. Reality said that Oregon’s bullpen had stepped up in the Pac-12 tournament, but that was a mirage. It was a fluke, and reality would come crashing down in NCAA play.

Again, reality did not get the memo.

The Ducks played a tight first game against the Musketeers, but rallied to win. They upset Vanderbilt, but would probably have to play them again the next day - after all, Vandy did bounce back from the brink of elimination to win the SEC tournament. That’s fine and all, and that didn’t happen. Vandy was knocked out by Xavier, who then had to play the team that had defeated them five times in this season alone - your very own Oregon Ducks.

The reality in the Nashville Regional is that Oregon crushed Xavier to advance to the Super Regional. Also, the pitching staff was surprisingly good, and doubly so since they were without their shining star of the season, Jace Stoffal.

The Ducks find themselves hosting a Super Regional, because original Super Regional host Oklahoma State was defeated by 4-seed Oral Roberts, then went down in the elimination bracket to Dallas Baptist. DBU went on to eliminate the Washington Huskies before being eliminated by Oral Roberts. Confused? Probably not as confused as the Cowboys and Huskies.

What this all means is that Oregon will be the Super Regional host, and Oral Roberts University is who stands between the Ducks and the CWS.

So what are we to expect from the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles?

.@ORUBaseball is one of the big storylines coming out of the weekend. They are very much for real with a 21-game winning streak.@DSeifertD1PBR on #ORU + plus some great stuff on @DBU_Baseball as well: https://t.co/JhslgYc0zR — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 5, 2023

The Golden Eagles hail from the Summit League, and were seeded #1 in the Summit League tournament. They won the championship by defeating the #3 seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Coming out of the Stillwater Regional, ORU sits atop a 21-game win streak.

Coach Ryan Folmar is in his 11th season as head coach of the Golden Eagles. Prior to becoming head coach, Folmar was on the coaching staff at ORU for nine seasons. As head coach, he has been selected Summit League Coach Of The Year five times. He came to the Golden Eagles after spending the 1999-2003 seasons as Director of Baseball Operations at Oklahoma State, which was his alma mater between 1994-1997.

The starting pitchers for ORU are Jakob Hall, Brooks Fowler, and Harley Gollert. Between the three, they sport an ERA between 3.11 and 4.00. Their strikeout-to-BB is nothing to brag about, but opposing batters have been hitting between .222 - .248 between the trio.

Oral Roberts does have some offensive mojo, as they have nine players batting over .300. In the Nashville Regional, they connected for eight runs on Vanderbilt and 11 runs on Xavier. They have 93 home runs as a team, so they’re capable of going yard.

, @A5D0l dominated during all 3 wins at the Nashville Regional.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/5g7pl85Scm — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) June 5, 2023

Oregon is on a win streak of their own, going nine games starting with the series win vs. Utah and winning all of their Pac-12 and Nashville tournament games. It’s fair to conclude that the Ducks’ hand is just as red-hot as the Golden Eagles. This looks to be a great matchup.

The Super Regional dates and times are TBA, pending the conclusion of all of the current regional matches. The Super Regional is in Eugene, and tickets to PK Park will be available when the dates and times are set.