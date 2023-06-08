 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

It Never Rains On This Podcast - 06-08-23

By hythloday1
NCAA BASEBALL: JUN 04 Nashville Regional - Oregon vs Xavier Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Slurms Mac Court joins me to break down Oregon baseball’s sweep of the Nashville regional, the men’s and women’s golf seasons, and the lessons of UCLA football.

