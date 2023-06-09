Super-Regional Game Thread - Ducks Host Oral Roberts in Game 1

NCAA Eugene Super-Regional - Game 1

Oregon Ducks vs Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

PK Park

Friday, June 9, 2023 - 5:00 pm

TV: ESPN

Something has to give. Oregon and Oral Roberts come into tonight’s Super-Regional best-of-three series opener on long winning streaks. The Ducks have won 9 in a row - including sweeps of both the Pac-12 Tournament and the Nashville Regional. Oral Roberts has won 21 games in a row, including sweeps of the Summit League Tournament and the Stillwater Regional. The Golden Eagles haven’t lost a game since late April.

The teams have only one common opponent - the Washington Huskies. Oregon went 1-3 against Washington, being swept in the season series in mid-May but rebounding to win 12 - 7 in the Pac-12 Tournament. Oral Roberts won a 15 - 12 slugfest against the Huskies in Stillwater.

Here is your Super-Regional Preview

The series is Oregon’s first chance in over 10 years to advance to the College Baseball World Series. Will they seize this golden opportunity? Your predictions and analysis welcome!