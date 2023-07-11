Oregon Women’s BB - Comparing Transfer Performances Part 2

Over the weekend, I compared the stats of Ducks players that entered the portal to play elsewhere. I was limited to players that were active in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, because of how the pandemic affected play in 2020 and 2021.

Today I look at players that transferred to Oregon from other schools, and compare those stats. I’ve done the best with what was available, because the pandemic affected which seasons I could pull from and get similar base numbers. Regardless, I did choose the 2020-21 season for a couple of the players below. It’s not perfect, but it does shed light on how these players performed at Oregon as compared to their prior school, and sometimes a similar conference (if they came from a P5 conference).

Shannon Dufficy

Missouri 2019-20 (9-22, 5-11 SEC)

Oregon 2021-22 (20-12, 11-6 Pac-12)

Shannon Dufficy School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG Missouri 22/31 21.7 55/124 .444 26/68 .382 6/10 .600 98/4.5 142/6.5 Oregon 21/32 8.2 14/32 .438 4/18 .222 4/4 1.000 27/1.3 36/1.7

Dufficy missed numerous games during the season, and in an injury riddled season like 21-22 I can only assume that injury was involved. There was not a particular long stretch of games, but several shorter stretches instead. I can’t find any information as to the reason why she missed 9 games here and there. It would appear that her overall productivity downturn is related to playing 1⁄ 3 of the minutes she was playing at Missouri. Only during a handful of non-conference games does she play double-digit minutes.

Dufficy disappears after the final game of the Pac-12 tournament, and did not play in the NCAA tournament first-round loss against Belmont. I can only assume that she returned to her native Austrailia.

Chanaya Pinto

NW Florida State (27-4, 9-3 PAN)

Oregon 2021-22 (20-12, 11-6 Pac-12)

Penn State (14-17, 4-14 Big-10)

Chanaya Pinto School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG NW Florida St. 31/32 27.2 151/330 .458 16/64 .250 112/163 .687 258/8.3 430/13.9 Oregon 30/32 11.4 30/64 .469 5/14 .357 21/38 .553 73/2.4 86/2.9 Penn State 30/31 21 58/129 .450 9/37 .243 37/56 .661 116/3.9 162/5.4

Pinto just might be the most fascinating of these stats. Not only do we have her numbers from her Panhandle Conference days, but we also have numbers after Oregon at a P5 school. If we just had NW Florida State to compare with Oregon, it would be natural to dismiss the lower productivity to having to play against superior P5 athletes. However, Pinto transferred to Penn St., played all of last season, and started 16 of those 30 games. It seems that she found was she was looking for in transferring from Oregon, and she’ll be playing for Penn State again this coming season.

Ahlise Hurst

New Mexico 2019-20 (15-17, 6-12 MWC)

Oregon 2021-22 (20-12, 11-6 Pac-12)

Oregon 2022-23 (20-15, 7-11 Pac-12)

Ahlise Hurst School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG New Mexico 32/32 35.16 142/392 .362 92/263 .350 57/68 .838 83/2.6 433/13.53 Oregon 21-22 32/32 19.2 66/172 .384 47/123 .382 19/25 .760 47/1.5 198/6.2 Oregon 22-23 32/35 16.3 116/339 .342 33/113 .292 20/23 .870 30/0.9 351/5.5

Hurst played in 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. I originally chose the 22-23 season because, sight unseen, I might have expected the best stats in her second season with the Ducks.

Curiously, that was not the case. Hurst’s stats across the board were significantly lower this last season in nearly all categories save FTs. As such I have also included 21-22, because it’s a drop-off that I would not have expected.

Taylor Hosendove

Georgia State 2020-21 (13-11, 9-7 SUN)

Oregon 2022-23 (20-15, 7-11 Pac-12)

Taylor Hosendove School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG Georgia State 23/24 26.7 103/221 .466 10/28 .357 69/94 .734 199/8.7 285/12.4 Oregon 34/35 12.7 34/60 .567 0/1 .000 27/39 .692 165/4.7 95/2.7

Hosendove transferred from Clemson in the 2021-22 season, and played part of the season at Clemson and part at Oregon. I wanted to get more of a full-season stat comparison and chose GA St. instead. Given her role in last year’s team and the step up from the Sun Belt Conference, the stats are in line with what I might expect, and Hosendove was primarily a defensive player. With many defensive players it’s difficult to quantify their value through stats, and Hosendove is a case in point.

Endyia Rogers

USC 2020-21 (11-12, 8-10 Pac-12)

Oregon 2022-23 (20-15, 7-11 Pac-12)

Endyia Rogers School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG USC 23/23 32.2 125/311 .402 35/109 .321 55/65 .846 101/4.4 340/14.8 Oregon 35/35 32.5 208/459 .453 55/142 .387 85/112 .759 161/4.6 556/15.9

With Rogers, it really doesn’t matter which if the past three seasons are used for comparison - she just keeps getting better and better. Her finest season in her collegiate career was last season, and she was often what kept the team going when the various parts were not working. It will be very interesting to compare last season with how she does this fall and winter at Texas A&M.

Taya Hanson

Arizona State 2021-22 (12-14, 4-9 Pac-12)

Oregon 2022-23 (20-15, 7-11 Pac-12)

Taya Hanson School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG School GP Avg Min Field Goals 3-Point Free Throws REB/APG PTS/APG Arizona State 28/28 27.8 68/219 .311 33/114 .289 47/53 .887 95/3.7 216/8.3 Oregon 35/35 19.3 77/198 .389 46/120 .383 14/18 .778 75/2.1 214/6.1

Hanson played fewer minutes in a slightly different role for Oregon. The statistical result is what one would expect when minutes are reduced: fewer rebounds and points. Her FG shooting percentage was better, even if she tended to be kind of streaky.

The stats show a myriad of factors that possibly are responsible for transferring to or from Oregon. The numbers that I’ve drawn up certainly show an interesting angle when considering what the motivation is for a player leaving one college for another.

We’ll revisit this again next summer when ATQ looks at the numbers behind who left after 2022-23 and who came on board in 2023-24.

A final note: Jennah Isai transferred from Oregon on 12/30 last year, in the middle of last season. She said at the time that it was for “personal reasons”, and the reasons turned out to be a five-year battle with bulimia. As such, I will not be comparing her time as a Duck with any of her upcoming seasons. It’s more important that she surmounts these personal challenges and I only wish her the best for her personal and collegiate future.