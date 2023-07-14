 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 7-14-23: Ducking Great

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
WNBA: New York Liberty at Washington Mystics Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

VAN KLINKEN LEADS ACADEMIC HONORS

Ducks among 4 Pac-12 teams given realistic chance to make College Football Playoff

Oregon moves up in 2024 recruiting rankings with pair of blue-chip LB commitments

Every Pac-12 team’s highest ranked recruit in program history

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

