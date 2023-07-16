Improvement at the Plate Helps Ducks to Winning Conference Record

If you’ve watched “Moneyball,” you know there’s a school of thought in professional baseball that uses player offensive statistics to try and put together winning teams. You don’t have to be Billy Bean (or Brad Pitt for that matter) to understand that - no matter if it’s baseball or softball - if more players get more hits, draw more walks or otherwise reach base more often, your team has a better chance of scoring runs and winning games.

During the 2023 Pac-12 season, Oregon improved across the board in key offensive statistics and this, combined with improvements in pitching and defense, allowed the Ducks to improve from a 10 - 14 Conference record in 2022 to 14 - 10 in 2023.

As a team, the Ducks performance at the plate was better than their Pac-12 opponents in the aggregate in all measures. The Ducks had a higher batting average, scored more runs, had more hits, drew more walks and hit batsmen. This led, inevitably, to a higher on-base percentage than Conference opponents as well.

Ducks vs Conference, 2023 Year BA Runs Hits BB HBP OBP Year BA Runs Hits BB HBP OBP Ducks 2023 0.276 111 180 60 15 0.347 Conference Opponents 2023 0.265 89 172 38 14 0.317

This record of achievement at the plate for Oregon’s hitters stands in stark contrast to their 2022 performance against Conference opponents. In the previous season, Oregon underperformed Pac-12 teams in all the same offensive categories.

Ducks vs Conference 2022 Year BA Runs Hits BB HBP OBP Year BA Runs Hits BB HBP OBP Ducks 2022 0.262 104 161 51 6 0.322 Conference Opponents 2022 0.279 133 171 62 21 0.361

It’s the same data, but it’s easier to see the improvement in Oregon’s offensive stats if the two seasons are shown together.

Ducks Key Batting Stats, 2023 vs 2022 Year BA Runs Hits BB HBP OBP Year BA Runs Hits BB HBP OBP Ducks 2023 0.276 111 180 60 15 0.347 Ducks 2022 0.262 104 161 51 6 0.322

Some of the improvement is more marginal - runs went up 6.7 percent for example - while others took large leaps. Walks jumped 17.6 percent while Duck batters were hit by pitches 2.5 times as often in 2023 as in 2022. On-base percentage was up 7.7 percent.

There’s no denying that Oregon’s improved pitching also shows itself in these statistics as well. In 2022, Oregon pitchers walked or hit an astonishing 83 Conference opponents. This past season, this number of “free bases” dropped to 52, down over 37 percent.

Individual Performance

Team statistics are of course made up of individual statistics and of the nine Oregon players who had a meaningful number of at-bats in 2022 and 2023, six showed an improvement in batting average and on-base percentage. Of the three whose average and OBP dropped (Carlson, Sinicki, McGowan), two showed a much smaller decline in on-base percentage than batting average.

Duck Batters - ‘23 vs ‘22 Year Player Average OPS AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SLG % BB SO OB % Year Player Average OPS AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SLG % BB SO OB % 2023 Allee Bunker 0.392 1.068 79 11 31 6 0 4 18 0.620 8 2 0.448 2022 Allee Bunker 0.291 0.890 79 11 23 4 1 5 12 0.577 5 4 0.333 2023 Ariel Carlson 0.230 0.698 61 10 14 2 0 3 10 0.410 5 16 0.288 2022 Ariel Carlson 0.281 0.944 64 16 18 2 0 5 15 0.547 12 17 0.397 2023 Hanna Delgado 0.313 0.761 67 14 21 1 1 0 1 0.358 7 3 0.403 2022 Hanna Delgado 0.273 0.756 66 12 18 1 1 1 8 0.364 11 11 0.392 2023 Kai Luschar 0.395 0.804 43 12 17 0 0 0 1 0.395 1 10 0.409 2022 Kai Luschar 0.250 0.648 20 4 5 1 0 0 2 0.300 3 5 0.348 2023 KK Humphreys 0.250 0.776 72 12 18 3 2 2 12 0.431 9 15 0.345 2022 KK Humphreys 0.226 0.649 62 11 14 4 0 2 5 0.387 2 16 0.262 2023 Paige Sinicki 0.170 0.543 47 7 8 0 0 2 4 0.298 0 5 0.245 2022 Paige Sinicki 0.245 0.708 53 8 13 3 1 2 9 0.453 0 8 0.255 2023 Tehya Bird 0.241 0.688 58 5 14 3 0 1 6 0.345 8 18 0.343 2022 Tehya Bird 0.158 0.620 19 1 3 0 0 1 5 0.316 4 7 0.304 2023 Terra McGowan 0.319 1.045 72 21 23 7 0 5 23 0.625 13 0 0.420 2022 Terra McGowan 0.393 1.004 56 7 22 4 0 2 8 0.571 4 2 0.433 2023 Vallery Wong 0.211 0.697 38 6 8 1 0 2 9 0.395 4 12 0.302 2022 Vallery Wong 0.200 0.663 40 3 8 0 0 3 7 0.425 2 10 0.238

Oregon will bring back a number of experienced and improving hitters for the 2024 season. Not included in these stats due to a lack of 2022 plate appearances are players such as Kedre Luschar. After only two at-bats in Conference games in 2022, Luschar had 29 at-bats in 2023, hit 0.276 and had an on-base percentage of 0.300. Combined with what looks like a quality returning pitching staff, the Ducks will be seeking to use improved offensive production to advance past the Super-Regionals and on to the 2024 College Softball World Series.