Quack Fix 7-23-23: Madden 24 Score

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

‘Madden 24’ ratings for every Oregon Duck in the NFL

Commitment Preview: Nation’s No. 1 LB Justin Williams Set to Announce College Decision

Quack 12 Podcast: Quack in Time 1947 Football

Oregon football AD breaks silence on Pac-12 future amid expansion rumors

