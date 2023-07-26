Filed under: Quack Fix 7-26-23: Triple-Double Queen! Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Jul 26, 2023, 8:52am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 7-26-23: Triple-Double Queen! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports Cryptic post with Ohio State and Oregon mascot draws Big Ten questions Justin Herbert agrees to $262.5M extension with LA Chargers The Fateful 18: Liberty Stifle Storm With Ionescu Triple-Double PRESEASON CAMP PREVIEW: QB HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Quacking the Roster: TE Transfer Casey Kelly Quack Fix 7-25-23: Lanning Opens Up on Offense From Beyond The Arc: California WBB 2023 Preview Let’s back up: Oregon’s QB situation sans Bo Nix Quack Fix 7-24-23: Hull Break This Week on ATQ Loading comments...
Loading comments...