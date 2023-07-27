Filed under: It Never Rains On This Podcast - 07-27-23 By hythloday1 Jul 27, 2023, 6:30am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: It Never Rains On This Podcast - 07-27-23 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images Adam Holland joins me to talk Dana Altman’s latest roster moves, Oregon’s backup QB situation, and transfer TE Casey Kelly. More From Addicted To Quack Volleyball: what we can expect heading into the 2023 season Quacking the Roster: TE Transfer Casey Kelly Quack Fix 7-26-23: Triple-Double Queen! Quack Fix 7-25-23: Lanning Opens Up on Offense From Beyond The Arc: California WBB 2023 Preview Let’s back up: Oregon’s QB situation sans Bo Nix Loading comments...
Loading comments...