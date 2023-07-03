 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 7-3-23: Nix Up

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
Syndication: The Register Guard Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

From Volunteer to Assistant Coach

Blazers’ phenom to the Ducks? Dan Lanning wants to see it happen

JacQawn McRoy Commits to Oregon

Oregon’s Alex Forsyth, Karly Nowak receive Pac-12′s Tom Hansen Medal

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

