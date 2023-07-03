Filed under: Quack Fix 7-3-23: Nix Up Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Jul 3, 2023, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 7-3-23: Nix Up Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK From Volunteer to Assistant Coach Blazers’ phenom to the Ducks? Dan Lanning wants to see it happen JacQawn McRoy Commits to Oregon Oregon’s Alex Forsyth, Karly Nowak receive Pac-12′s Tom Hansen Medal HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Former Ducks Complete USFL Season This Week on ATQ The Portal Extracts Its Price Across All Sports A Look Back At The Kamikaze Kids Statistically Speaking: Breaking down Oregon Baseball’s pitching numbers Quack Fix 6-30-23: Franklin Flyer Miles Loading comments...
