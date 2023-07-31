Akili Smith Jr., 2025 4-star QB, commits to Oregon

Fire up that Backstreet Boys CD, throw on your baggy cargo pants, and pop in that Titanic double VHS…because it must be 1998 again.

Oregon’s “Saturday Night Live”, an annual summer tradition of hosting blue chip recruits, paid off yet again as they secured a commitment from 2025 4-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr.

Smith, who said heading to Oregon means the world to him, is the son of Oregon great Akili Smith Sr., who started at quarterback for the Ducks during the 1997 and 1998 seasons, both times leading them into the Top 25 and continuing the upward swing the Ducks began in 1994.

Smith Jr., who is already 6-foot-6 and 210 lbs, is the No.1 dual-threat quarterback in the 2025 class and is the No.8 passer. As a sophomore he threw for 2,432 yards and 29 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

Smith Jr. had planned on waiting until after his junior season to make a decision, but clearly he already had green and yellow coursing through his veins.

Though he’s only 16, Smith already held offers from Oregon, Michigan, Florida, Washington, and Colorado, among others. Smith credited the family-like atmosphere of the coaching staff at Oregon as one of the factors in his early decision. He is a big fan of new Oregon OC Will Stein, who developed a strong connection with Smith and his family.

Smith Jr. is the fourth recruit in the class of 2025 to choose Oregon, joining fellow Top 200 junior prospects Dallas Wilson (No.33) and Adrian Wilson (No.182). Chavez Johnson rounds out the beginnings of a 2025 class that Smith Jr. said he would like to make the best in Oregon history by the time it is complete.